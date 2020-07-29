FCA reveals vulnerable customer guidelines

Insurance Cares: The watchdog has called on financial services firms to do more to ensure vulnerable customers receive positive outcomes as it consults on guidance.

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched the second phase of its consultation on guidelines for how companies deal with vulnerable customers.

The regulator noted that more than 24m people display one or more potential characteristics of vulnerability – which include physical and mental health issues, recent life events such as bereavement, capability and financial resilience. Over a million people received debt advice last year.

The FCA says firms should do more to ensure that vulnerable consumers are receiving positive outcomes.

Feedback

The consultation incorporates feedback from a range of bodies including consumer organisations, firms and trade bodies following the first phase of consultation in July 2019.

The FCA said it found many examples of good practice and firms thinking carefully about their customers and potential vulnerability.

However, the watchdog also revealed it is aware of cases where vulnerability is either not considered by firms or positively exploited for gain.

Assessment

The guidance aims to provide a framework that allows all firms to accurately assess whether they are treating vulnerable consumers fairly, ensuring consistency across the financial services sector.

Alongside the draft guidance the FCA has also published research on vulnerable consumers’ experiences of dealing with financial services firms.

The research, which includes 21 in-depth case studies of consumers displaying a range of indicators of vulnerability, highlights four key themes for firms:

Recognising vulnerability and understanding customers’ needs

The value of sympathy

The importance of empowered and knowledgeable staff

Meeting vulnerable consumers’ communication needs

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA, said: “Today’s guidance sets out what firms should do to ensure vulnerable consumers are being treated fairly.

“We know many more customers will be struggling with their finances as a result of the impact of coronavirus. Supporting vulnerable consumers is a key focus for the FCA, and the coronavirus crisis has only highlighted its importance.

“While many firms do excellent work to support their vulnerable customers, we will not hesitate to step in where others do not.”

The guidance is open for consultation until 30 September 2020.

The move follows a report by the regulator in collaboration with Sicsic Advisory, which showed that 26% of consumers said they fitted the Financial Conduct Authority’s definition of vulnerability in 2020, compared to just 13% in March 2019.

