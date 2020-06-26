FCA BI test case ‘clear and present danger’ to brokers

Experts warn that brokers could find themselves under fire as insurers lean in intermediaries in defences.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) business interruption test case which is currently ongoing could see brokers at risk after they were dragged into the fray when some insurers filed their defences.

Branko Bjelobaba, founder of complains firm Branco, commented: “Will this case present a clear and present danger to brokers?

“Well yes if they have failed to misunderstand the client’s requirements (the need for wider cover assuming this was available) or have failed to provide adequate advice re the appropriateness of the particular wording which was then advised as being suitable to the client (and please do check now the robustness of your advice process under ICOBS and the competence of your staff over these critical issues).

“I am not surprised to see that professional indemnity insurers are seeking to exclude advice (or lack of advice) given to clients over Covid-19 and that premiums are shooting though the roof.”

Disingenuous

Brokerbility chairman, Ashwin Mistry, said brokers had every right to defend themselves but blasted the defence as “disingenuous” and pointed out that insurers have every chance to refuse to cover the wordings in question.

“It is disingenuous to bring brokers in,” he suggested.

He pointed that that, even if pandemic covers were available it is unlikely clients would purchase it highlight the difficulties brokers have selling add-ons such as directors & officers and cyber cover.

He added: “We need to be careful about where this conversation ends-up…it will cause an awful lot of anxiety.”

Arguments

RSA’s defence document read: “The meaning and effect of the RSA Wordings is, for the reasons set out herein, unambiguous. Accordingly, and also because no relevant ambiguity is asserted by the FCA, it is denied that the contra proferentem rule is relevant or applicable to the FCA’s claims in this litigation; (b) In any event, RSA4 was drafted by Marsh/Jelf who acted as agents for the relevant insureds. In such circumstances, the insureds (and not RSA) would fall to be treated as the proferens.”

Several providers pointed out in their defences that the policies in question had been sold by brokers, whose responsibility it is to advise their clients.

QBE said in its defence: “Each of the policyholders of policies with the QBE Wordings acted through an authorised insurance broker intermediary at the time of the placing of the policies with the QBE Wordings whose duty, inter alia, was to advise on the suitability of the insurance being obtained.”

Marsh hit back at RSA yesterday (25 June) as the insurer alleged it was on the hook for a particular wording.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) also weighed in to the argument suggesting the legal manouveres by insurers were unhelpful.

Distracting

CEO Steve White commented: “The comments about the duty of brokers made in the Defences recently served by one or two insurers involved in the FCA test case on BI are of course irrelevant to the issues with which the test case is concerned.

“The case will consider – namely, whether the policy wordings in the test case should indemnify businesses for their losses arising from having to take action to mitigate the infection risk of Covid19 at their premises and/or the emergency lockdown measures which the government introduced in March this year to control the spread of the virus which causes Covid19.

“Biba is of the view that comments outside of this central point are distracting and unhelpful at this time. The FCA’s Reply is due on 3 July and will no doubt bring the relevant issues back into sharp focus.”

This year the industry could not attend the Biba conference due to lockdown. Even if next year’s goes ahead and Covid-19 is a [slightly] distant memory, based on this week, there could still be some awkward social distancing going on between insurers and delegates after the latest turn of events.

