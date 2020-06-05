Blog: Customer vulnerability and coronavirus

Insurance Cares: The present pandemic has underlined the importance of a robust vulnerability strategy. RWA's Kirk Ford outlines how insurance brokers might prepare for an increase in incidences of vulnerability - or an exacerbation of existing cases.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a dramatic and profound impact on all of our lives over the last few months. One of the many consequences of the crisis has been an increase in consumer vulnerability.

The Financial Conduct Authority defines a vulnerable customer as “someone whose circumstances make them especially vulnerable to harm if a firm has not acted with appropriate levels of care”.

There are many circumstances that can cause a consumer to become vulnerable, which include:

poor health

low financial or emotional resilience

life events such as bereavement or divorce

low capability, including poor digital, language and cognitive skills, and low financial capability

Why has vulnerability increased?

The current crisis has had widespread social and economic impacts across society and the FCA expects firms to be aware that the pandemic and any associated public health measures, such as self-isolation, are likely to exacerbate the personal circumstances that can cause vulnerability.

Many consumers, who wouldn’t normally identify themselves as vulnerable, may now unexpectedly find themselves in a position of vulnerability. There are many ways in which coronavirus could cause someone to become suddenly vulnerable, including:

loss of income, due to loss of employment or being furloughed

negative physical and mental impacts of isolation

the need to care for others

unexpected death of loved ones

Remember that vulnerability can be permanent or it can be temporary. Realistically, it is a state that most of us will experience at some point during our lives. The coronavirus outbreak is likely to increase incidences of vulnerability, and exacerbate existing cases.

So how can firms approach vulnerability?

Having a robust vulnerability strategy in place should actually benefit all customers in that it should promote inclusion and the use of accessible services for all.

A vulnerability strategy might include the following:

Providing flexible services – allow staff a certain level of flexibility (i.e. using their judgement) when dealing with a customer’s individual problems and give them the power to resolve some issues themselves.

– allow staff a certain level of flexibility (i.e. using their judgement) when dealing with a customer’s individual problems and give them the power to resolve some issues themselves. Training – ensure that staff receive the training required to recognise vulnerable individuals, understand what their needs might be and be able to offer solutions.

– ensure that staff receive the training required to recognise vulnerable individuals, understand what their needs might be and be able to offer solutions. Understanding of relevant legislation – provide training on legislation relating to consumers, such as the Equality Act 2010 and GDPR /Data Protection Act 2018.

– provide training on legislation relating to consumers, such as the Equality Act 2010 and /Data Protection Act 2018. Contact methods – provide numerous contact methods to suit a diverse range of customer needs (i.e. by email, telephone, post or in person). Any telephone numbers provided should also be considerate of a customer’s economic situation and ideally be low-cost or free. Remember that government guidelines around social distancing may impact the types of contact you are currently able to have with customers – keep customers updated.

– provide numerous contact methods to suit a diverse range of customer needs (i.e. by email, telephone, post or in person). Any telephone numbers provided should also be considerate of a customer’s economic situation and ideally be low-cost or free. Remember that government guidelines around social distancing may impact the types of contact you are currently able to have with customers – keep customers updated. Accessibility – any communications that are sent out to customers should be in an accessible format, with consideration given to individuals that may be sight or hearing impaired, or have low literacy skills or mental capacity.

– any communications that are sent out to customers should be in an accessible format, with consideration given to individuals that may be sight or hearing impaired, or have low literacy skills or mental capacity. Understanding and empathy – promote a culture where staff recognise their position of responsibility as a first point of contact and aim to understand and empathise with vulnerable customers, rather than fearing ‘difficult’ conversations where a customer may be distressed. Building knowledge of potential vulnerabilities and undertaking appropriate training will mean staff are better placed to do this.

Any vulnerability strategy should be developed or modified with the current situation in mind and firms will need to adapt to the needs of their customers, as far as possible. Coronavirus may impact upon how consumers choose to do business, for example. Due to social distancing measures, many individuals may be using online or telephone services, potentially for the first time, and may require additional support.

The crisis is also likely to result in an increase in fraudulent activity, aimed at exploiting those who are confused or vulnerable. Firms should remind their customers to be vigilant and protect their personal data.

Kirk Ford is head of compliance at RWA.