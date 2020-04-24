FCA Schwarzenegger PPI campaign reaches 32m

Watchdog says the two year project led to 6.2m visiting its dedicated PPI website.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said its PPI campaign “significantly increased awareness” of the claim deadline among consumers.

According to the watchdog, the initiative, designed to make the public aware of the PPI claimant deadline on 29 August 2019 and explain how to check for PPI, reached 32m people.

The campaign also led to 6.2m people visiting the FCA’s dedicated PPI website and 110,000 calls to the FCA’s dedicated PPI helpline.

The initiative reportedly cost £42m. It was fronted by actor Arnold Schwarzenegger who is believed to have been paid £1.5m.

The campaign featured an animatronic Schwarzenegger head urging customers to check and claim for PPI ahead of the final deadline.

Redress

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations, said:“PPI is the largest consumer redress exercise in the UK’s history. We set out to bring the issue of PPI to an orderly conclusion and prompt consumers who wanted to complain about PPI to act. Our campaign was a success in reaching millions of consumers, many of whom were not previously engaged with the PPI complaints process.

“Firms are still handling complaints. We will continue to monitor firms to ensure that those complaints are handled fairly.”

The regulator detailed that in total over 32.4m complaints about PPI have been made to firms and so far, over £38bn has been paid in redress.

Firms have continued to pay redress (mostly for mis-selling) in over 80% of complaints where a consumer had a past PPI policy. Firms paid over £9.1bn of redress during the campaign.

According to the FCA, the period running up to the deadline saw an extraordinary increase in consumer action. During the final 14 months of the campaign, 8.9m complaints were submitted, in comparison to 3.7m in the first 10 months. 46.7m checking enquires were also submitted.

In August, the final month, the FCA saw unprecedented volumes – with complaints increased to 1.4m.

