FCA to hit brokers with 3% rise in fees

Regulator also wants to increase the authorisation application fee for brokers from £1,500 to £2,500.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued its business plan for 2020/21.

The plan includes a proposed 3.0% rise in the fees that brokers pay and a 7.1% rise for general insurers.

The regulator also announced that it is undertaking a review to increase authorisation application fees. The fees would rise £1,500 to £2,500 for general insurance distribution firms, £5,000 to £8,500 for insurance special product vehicles and managing agents at Lloyd’s, and £25,000 to £42,000 for insurers.

The regulator said it had calculated the changes by applying inflation since 2001 and then rounding to the nearest £500. It expects the changes to generate an additional £2m in revenue each year.

The FCA expects to consult on changes to application fees in “October or November” this year.

Fees

A sample of the proposed changes to fees is included below:

Introducing the fees, FCA chair Charles Randall wrote: “The Board has carefully considered our approach to fees for the year ahead. The coronavirus (Covid-19) has added to the challenges already facing the FCA and it is more important than ever that we can deliver our objectives this year.

“But we also recognise the challenges facing financial services firms, so we are taking action to ensure to protect smaller and medium sized firms from the burden of regulatory fees.”

Commenting on the FCA's move, Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “The FCA’s approach is understandable but the 7.1 per cent increase in regulatory fees for general and life insurance firms will add to the financial burden these businesses face as they try to help customers and claimants in their hour of need.

“Insurance brokers have a key role to play in helping firms and customers plan for the future in these unprecedented times. As a result, we welcome the freeze on minimum fees for small firms, and the relatively low increase in fees for general insurance mediation across the piece of 3 per cent.”

Consultation

The FCA has published a consultation on its proposed fees for 2020/21, open until 19 May 2020.

The regulator said its freeze to minimum fees would affect “71% of firms that are small enough to only pay minimum fees”.

It is also aiming to extend the period that medium and small firms have to pay their fees from two months to 90 days.

The FCA added: “This means that 89% of firms will have until the end of 2020 to pay their fees and levies. Larger firms will be expected to pay their fees under the usual payment terms.”

Budget

The FCA has calculated its annual funding requirement as £587.6m for 2020/21, an increase of £29.1m (5.2%) over the previous financial year.

The regulator has budgeted £548.5m for ongoing regulatory activity, £15m for EU withdrawal work, £10m for transformation efforts, and £14.1m for scope change recovery.

As part of the £14.1m budgeted for scope change costs, the FCA expects to spend £7.2m on the Senior Managers and Certification Regime and £2.7m on claims management companies.

The FCA estimates that it will need to collect £51.8m in fees to support this work, net of rebates from financial penalties collected.

Insurance

The FCA’s business plan included specific goals for the general insurance and protection (GI&P) sector.

The regulator outlined for key outcomes:

Customers take out GI&P products and services that are suitable for their needs and deliver on their promises at the time of claim.

Customers are not unfairly excluded from GI&P products and services.

Customers get high-quality, fair value, GI&P products and services which deliver on what is intended at the time of claim.

The GI&P sector is operationally resilient and supplies important products and services with minimal disruption to customers and markets.

The FCA stated: “Harm in this sector is caused by unfair pricing practices in personal lines insurance, unsuitable or poor value products and services, as well as remuneration practices in firms that drive down value to the customer.

“Developments in underwriting practice might also lead to problems of access for some customers.”

