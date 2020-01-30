FCA warns of temporary permissions deadline as Brexit looms
There will be no change to EEA firms 'passporting' into the UK from tomorrow (31 January), but the temporary permissions regime will be used if the UK and EU fail to sign an agreement by 31 December 2020.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has reminded EEA firms that they have until later today (30 January) to apply for use of the temporary permissions regime (TPR).
Following the UK’s exit from the EU at 11pm tomorrow, there will be no immediate change to EEA firms ‘passporting’ into the UK.
However, if a deal is not agreed with the EU by 31 December 2020, those who have applied to the TPR will be given a ‘landing slot’ by the FCA to apply for full UK authorisation.
The FCA intends to reopen the TPR application window later this year, but has yet to confirm exact details of when this will happen.
Brexit
The UK will enter an ‘implementation period’ with the EU from 11pm tomorrow until 31 December 2020.
EU law, including consumer rights and protections, will continue to apply during this time.
Therefore, there will be no changes to reporting obligations for firms.
The FCA recommends that all financial services firms consider how Brexit will impact their business and what actions they may need to take before 1 January 2021.
Comment
Andrew Bailey, outgoing chief executive of the FCA, stated: “The implementation period gives firms a period of certainty while negotiations are continuing on our future relationship with the EU.
“The FCA intends to use this time to work with government, the Bank of England, firms and other regulators to ensure the financial services industry is ready for the end of 2020.
“We will continue to keep firms and consumers updated on any changes that will impact them.”
In December 2019, it was announced that Bailey would leave the FCA to join the Bank of England as governor on 16 March 2020.
Christopher Woolard has been appointed as interim chief executive until a replacement is found.
