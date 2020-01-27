Blog: How does the SM&CR approach misconduct?

Nick Wilcox and Rolleen McDonnell of law firm BDBF examine where brokers may fall foul of the latest regulation to hit intermediaries.

The Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) was rolled out to insurance brokers and intermediaries in December 2019.

The regime has been designed to increase individual accountability by making sure that senior individuals (‘senior managers’) are held responsible for the operations of a firm.

Governance

One of the key changes under the SM&CR is the drive to create a governance culture within firms.

Anyone who was previously an ‘approved person’ must now be certified to perform their role, and the responsibility of approving an employee as a ‘certified person’ has shifted from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to firms.

Firms are now required to give a regulatory reference for any certified persons. The reference is presented in a set template and any historic misconduct during employment must be disclosed.

Firms must obtain regulatory references going back at least six years, and there is no time limit on reporting incidents of serious misconduct.

References

A negative regulatory reference has the potential to be career ending for an individual.

Hiring someone who is not considered ‘fit and proper’ by another firm is a significant risk and could lead to a firm coming under fire from the FCA. Even minor matters disclosed on a regulatory reference could deter prospective employers.

Whilst the desire to increase accountability is clearly positive, there is less protection for certified persons than there was under the approved persons regime. For example, there is no in-built right of appeal against regulatory references.

The SM&CR could leave some employees exposed to poor or ill-informed decisions by employers, with career-limiting consequences.

However, the FCA still has responsibility for approving senior managers, meaning a senior manager is potentially better protected than a certified person as they have the ability to interface directly with the regulator.

Scope

The increased emphasis on culture and governance under the SM&CR is not limited to activities in the workplace.

The FCA has confirmed that it will take non-financial conduct into account when determining fitness and propriety. Acts of harassment or discrimination, for example, could be grounds to conclude that an individual should not be a certified person.

This pressure from the regulator is likely to make culture an even more prominent issue in insurance. Across the City, we are seeing many firms limiting the number of social events that they hold and, in the case of some law firms, requiring a sober chaperone to attend them.

Nick Wilcox is a partner and Rolleen McDonnell is a senior associate at law firm BDBF.