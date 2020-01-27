Gibraltar regulator sheds 22 staff in cost-cutting drive

The GFSC has also restructured its management team to be “flatter, wider and more inclusive”.

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) has revealed that it has shed 22 staff in recent months.

The number of permanent full-time employees at the regulator has dropped from 100 to 78.

Insurance Age understands that no redundancies have taken place, and that the downsizing was achieved by freezing recruitment and choosing not to replace departing staff.

The regulator described the decisions as “cost management action”.

Restructure

The GFSC has also restructured its management team.

Kerry Blight, CEO at the regulator, will now have direct line management responsibility for each member of management.

The regulator said it now has a “flatter, wider and more inclusive management structure” as a result.

Blight added: “The restructure and cost management action taken are a proportionate response to streamlining the organisation and to being cost-effective in achieving the GFSC’s regulatory objectives, including promoting good business, protection of consumers and enhancing Gibraltar’s reputation as a quality financial centre.”

Troubles

The GFSC announced the changes on 22 January, a day before revealing that Quick-Sure Insurance had entered administration.

The motor insurer is the latest in a growing number of casualties in the Gibraltar market.

In December 2019, Elite Insurance also entered administration and Tradewise Insurance Company, the Gibraltarian partner of Tradewise Insurance Services, entered voluntary run-off.

Gibraltar provider Lamp entered liquidation in May 2019 and was later declared in default by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Insurance Age has examined whether the Gibraltar market has become difficult territory for UK brokers.

