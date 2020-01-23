The Blog Spot: Breaking barriers to insurance

As Biba focuses on improving access to insurance in its manifesto, commissioning editor Laurence Eastham considers where changes will occur in 2020.

As the title of this year’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) manifesto, ‘access’ is set to be the buzz word of 2020.

The manifesto was launched at Parliament on Tuesday 21 January. It contains a broad set of goals for the industry and the trade body – there are 37 commitments and 29 calls for action – but the primary focus is on improving access to insurance for customers and businesses.

Access is a topic that has attracted increasing attention from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), but mapping out a future that balances the interests of brokers and their clients is a tricky task.

Customers

One area of concern is the treatment of vulnerable customers.

Biba’s manifesto suggests that the FCA’s “occasional” papers and guidance is insufficient for brokers, and the trade body has committed itself to pushing the regulator to further elaborate on the issue.

One barrier that receives a special mention is the use of credit scores to screen customers.

It’s a problem that By Miles addressed earlier in the month. The InsurTech obtained an ‘open banking’ licence from the FCA, giving it access to wider financial data from consenting customers.

By Miles is aiming to take on vulnerable customers who would have otherwise been denied a policy – evidence that fair treatment can mean good business.

Pricing

The issue is one that dovetails with the well-worn debate on dual pricing. Simply, customers who struggle to access and understand policies are more likely to be affected by hikes in premiums at renewal.

The regulator is currently undertaking an investigation into general insurance pricing practices, which most recently resulted in the publishing of an interim report in October 2019.

A number of potential solutions have been floated, including banning ‘auto-renewing’ altogether and replacing it with ‘auto-switching’.

Here, however, Biba has warned the FCA to exercise caution in this area.

The trade body warns that banning ‘auto-renewing’ could terminate cover when customers need it most and that enforcing ‘auto-switching’ could result in products that provide less suitable cover.

It’s a similar argument to those that Insurance Age heard when we surveyed the market following the release of the interim report.

Businesses

The push for improved access to insurance doesn’t stop at personal lines, either.

Last year’s headlines detailed escalating issues with capacity in the construction sector, particularly regarding access to professional indemnity cover.

In July 2019, the Association of Consultant Approved Inspectors warned of impending “disaster” if the government did not intervene, predicting job losses and significant delays in major building projects.

It’s a stark reminder of the physical, tangible effects when access to insurance is under threat.

As part of this year’s manifesto, Biba has committed itself to working with the government to pass reforms in the construction sector.

The trade body is seeking a review of building regulations, implementing recommendations from the Hackitt Report that followed Grenfell, and simplification of the process to replace unsafe cladding.

Biba is also seeking greater commitment from insurers to provide run-off cover for businesses faced with closure.

Regulation

The common theme that emerges when discussing access is the pivotal role of regulation and legislation.

While it is encouraging to see firms like By Miles find innovative ways to align improved access with business, the message from the Biba manifesto is that the playing field itself may need reshaping.

The ongoing debate, however, is how exactly that reshaping takes place.

For consumers, the long-awaited decision from the FCA on general insurance pricing is poised to be just as divisive as the issue that kick-started it.

Laurence Eastham is commissioning editor at Insurance Age.