Blog: Is your firm ready for the SMCR?

Nick Elwell-Sutton of Clyde & Co outlines the steps that brokers need to take to comply with the impending regulation.

On 9 December 2019, the senior managers and certification regime (SMCR) will be rolled out to all insurance intermediaries by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

At the heart of the SMCR is a shift to individuals being held personally accountable for the area of the business they manage. Firms must also ensure that employees comply with conduct rules and that they are ‘fit and proper’ to carry out their job function.

Last month, however, a survey by Ecclesiastical revealed that nearly half of brokers aren’t aware of the impending regulation, with a third of respondents saying they had “no knowledge at all” of what they need to do.

So, with the clock ticking down, where should you start?

Obligations

The first step is to establish which of the three tiers of the SMCR (enhanced, core or limited) your firm falls under, as this directs the scope of your obligations.

You should then obtain a list of your employees and their job functions, which will help you assess whether they carry out a significant management function, client-dealing function, pure ancillary function or another role.

Individuals who have senior manager functions typically include the CEO, other executive directors, and a money laundering reporting officer. Depending on the exact tier of the SMCR that applies to the firm, these employees will hold ‘prescribed responsibilities’, which includes taking responsibility for following the firm’s obligations under the regulation.

Each business area must have a designated senior manager responsible and accountable for it, and all senior managers must complete a standalone ‘statement of responsibilities’ that sets out the areas for which they are responsible.

Ongoing

Your firm must annually certify those in significant management and client-dealing functions as ‘fit and proper’ – asserting their honesty, integrity and reputation, competence and capability, and financial soundness.

Fortunately for brokers, the client-dealing definition excludes most general insurance products (e.g. marine, general liability, property and financial lines). It does, however, include some investment products, such as long-term health-related policies.

All employees, except those in pure ancillary functions, need to comply with a tiered set of conduct rules. These cover matters such as acting with integrity, due care, skill and diligence, and being open and co-operative with regulators.

Firms must also train employees on SMCR obligations, including any conduct rules that apply. Breaches of conduct rules must be logged and reported annually, with mandatory reporting to the FCA for breaches by senior managers and any other breaches considered “significant”.

Impact

Employment contracts and internal policies will need to be updated to reflect these new requirements. There is also a requirement to obtain and provide ‘regulatory references’ in a mandated template to avoid, as the FCA eloquently puts it, “rolling bad apples”.

Megan Butler, director of supervision at the FCA, has made explicit that sexual harassment and other forms of non-financial misconduct can amount to a breach of conduct rules.

In response to a recent Freedom of Information request, the regulator confirmed that it has opened investigations into one firm and six individuals for non-financial misconduct.

While brokers and MGAs have so far enjoyed a relatively light touch from regulation, it is clear this is going to significantly change. With average enforcement fines of £185,000 for individuals and £3.8m for firms in 2018, there is a strong incentive to take SMCR obligations seriously.

Nick Elwell-Sutton is partner at Clyde & Co