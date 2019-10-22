Insurers most at risk from FCA pricing review named by analyst

Analyst firm Peel Hunt highlighted Direct Line, RSA and Saga as particularly vulnerable.

In an industry report published today (22 October), analysts explained that brokers and insurers concentrating in home insurance will be those hardest hit by any moves by the regulator to reduce the ‘dual pricing’ gap between new and existing policies.

This is due to the margin of dual pricing being largest in home insurance policies.

Direct Line and Saga are at particular risk because they hold large legacy books of home business with high retention rates, suggesting that many policies may be ‘over-priced’ and affected by a market-wide price correction.

Peel Hunt did note that firms with policies that are frequently sold through aggregators, such as Admiral and Hastings, are less likely to be affected by FCA action because of the price-sensitive nature of their customers.

Elsewhere, specialist firms such as Sabre are expected to be safer from regulatory disruption because of their reduced exposure to the home insurance market.

Review

The FCA published an interim report as part of its pricing review earlier this month.

Within the report, the regulator said it was considering a ban on dual pricing as a potential remedy to the problem.

The sector warned of “unintended consequences” in the market following FCA intervention.

The review was launched in October 2018 after Citizens Advice issued a super complaint regarding pricing practices in five industries, including general insurance.

Across these markets of interest, the charity estimated that dual pricing cost customers more than £4bn a year.

The FCA has since placed the annual overspend by insurance customers specifically at around £1.2bn.

