FCA warns of Broker Insurance Services clone

Regulator detailed that the clone has set up its own phone number and email address and is using a different address to the real firm but the 'clone' has refuted the warning.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published a statement warning the public that Broker Insurance Services has been cloned.

According to the regulator, fraudsters have set up a website; phone number; email address and physical address claiming to be Broker Insurance Services.

The actual firm is based in Twickenham, Middlesex while the fake clone has stated that it is based in a business centre in North West London.

The FCA released a statement onto its website: “This firm is not authorised or registered by us but has been targeting people in the UK, claiming to be an authorised firm.

“This is what we call a ‘clone firm’; and fraudsters usually use this tactic when contacting people out of the blue, so you should be especially wary if you have been cold called. They may use the name of the genuine firm, the ‘firm reference number’ (FRN) we have given the authorised firm or other details.”

At the time of writing the fake website was still live and the phone number was also working.

Refuted

Insurance Age contacted the clone. A spokesperson said they had personal issues with a client who then contacted the FCA and that them being reported as a clone was misrepresentation.

The FCA has been contacted for further comment on the above response.

Fraud

The regulator has issued a number of alerts in recent months about cloned financial services firms. The insurance space has experienced a high level of cloning.

At the beginning of September, the FCA warned against two unauthorised insurance firms using social media as a business platform.

At the end of August the FCA published a warning on a clone of Close Brothers.

A few days earlier the Association of British Insurers revealed that in 2018 on average 1,300 insurance scams were uncovered daily, with the average con valued at £12,000.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.