Opinion: Ethics consultant Duncan Minty on the FCA's radical approach to regulation

Taking a radical approach: Duncan Minty asks if brokers are on the threshold of predictive supervision?

Mis-selling has been a perennial problem and over the years it has affected all lines of business. So tackling it will always be a priority for any regulator. In the last few years, the UK regulator’s approach has changed, radically. Brokers should prepare for a new regulatory experience.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been experimenting with algorithmic techniques to predict the probability and location of an intermediary mis-selling a product. And the keyword here is ‘predict’.

The regulator is exploring ways to move from being behind the market to inching ahead of it, searching for the conduct problems as they arise, addressing them before they take root and spread. And finding the best way to do so at increasingly granular levels.

So where is this heading? Is it the advent of predictive supervision? Well, yes and no. It is all about prediction, but prediction is a two sided coin. Yes, it can be used to pin point the baddies and hold them to account. Yet is that ultimately what the regulator wants? Their strategic objective of securing market confidence will forever be a struggle if it focuses on just the bad guys.

More likely the regulator wants to change those bad habits, to show brokers and advisers that mis-selling is not worth straying near.

I think their approach will involve using these new predictive powers to identify pockets of significant mis-selling risk and then signalling to firms in those pockets about the right standards to uphold. This would be followed up with targeted investigations and any penalties that result from them. The result will cause advisers in those pockets to think it might just be them next.

Some of you might find the word ‘stifling’ coming to mind. Is this the regulator forever looking over the market’s shoulder, checklist in hand, rulebook ready to be thrown? This shouldn’t happen if the algorithmic techniques being used are good enough to cause that stifling effect to be felt only inside those high-risk areas.

Those pockets of high mis-selling risk are ones that have been much researched by the regulator over the years. So if those algorithms are well trained and tested, the stifling risk should be manageable, especially if monitoring of the regulator’s algorithmic techniques is up to scratch.

Managing the risk

So, will that monitoring be up to scratch? If there’s one risk of this new regulatory approach to mis-selling going pear shaped, then this is it. Luckily for the FCA, the expertise for that monitoring is close at hand, through their partnership with the UK’s national centre for data science, the Alan Turing Institute. It’s full of people with the knowledge to act as critical friends.

There’s another more practical problem facing the FCA. Predicting mis-selling relies on a combination of quite different datasets. After all, mis-selling is an outcome of a misalignment of premium, claims, cover and buyer. This means that a regulator’s algorithmic techniques need to be trained on each of those datasets, individually and in combination. That’s a lot to pull together, especially about the client.

Let’s jump ahead a little and assume that its introduction has paid off. Again, where is this heading? Towards greater depth, or greater scope? I’m certain it will be towards a greater scope. After all, distribution in a digitising market is only ever going to get more and more complex. To oversee that, the regulator needs to follow all those tendrils, if only to then follow them back to a named individual on a manufacturer’s responsibility map. The issues with appointed representatives are a harbinger for all this.

Let’s end with one important consideration about which the regulator needs to be clear. All of its investment in algorithmic techniques will count for little unless they are deployed within a clear set of principles. After all, why should the regulator not expect of itself what it expects of others? Such principles should reflect the issues often uniquely associated with artificial intelligence, and be shared with the market, as an important step to build trust in this new regulatory approach.

Duncan Minty is an ethics consultant and chartered insurance practitioner