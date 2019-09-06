FCA pushes back publication of dual pricing report
New publication date of the research is October 2019 and the completed report is due during December 2019.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has delayed the publication date of its interim report on general insurance pricing practices from summer 2019 to this October.
An FCA spokesperson commented: “The work remains a priority for the FCA”.
The regulator is investigating how insurers charge home and motor customers in a study that was launched last October. The previous month, the FCA had promised to look at pricing practices used by general insurance in these areas of cover.
History
Back in April 2018, the FCA promised that it would investigate the issue of dual pricing in its business plan for 2018/19.
The same September, Citizens Advice lodged a super complaint over loyal customers being over-charged at policy renewals.
Insurance was one of five industries listed by the organisation in this super complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which called for the regulator to outline how the problem can be fixed.
According to Citizens Advice, customers who stay loyal to their providers are collectively losing out on over £4bn a year.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Regulation
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 September 2019
The Insurance Age team unpick the most recent and most popular stories.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist
- Finch buys Bridle Insurance in biggest deal yet
- News analysis: Construction sector faces hit from hardening market
- Aviva takes Erica Arnold from Zurich for COO position
- FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media
- Profile: PIB's CEO Brendan McManus and CFO Ryan Brown
- The stats: September 2019 - The Acturis Premium Index