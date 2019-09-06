FCA pushes back publication of dual pricing report

New publication date of the research is October 2019 and the completed report is due during December 2019.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has delayed the publication date of its interim report on general insurance pricing practices from summer 2019 to this October.

An FCA spokesperson commented: “The work remains a priority for the FCA”.

The regulator is investigating how insurers charge home and motor customers in a study that was launched last October. The previous month, the FCA had promised to look at pricing practices used by general insurance in these areas of cover.

History

Back in April 2018, the FCA promised that it would investigate the issue of dual pricing in its business plan for 2018/19.

The same September, Citizens Advice lodged a super complaint over loyal customers being over-charged at policy renewals.

Insurance was one of five industries listed by the organisation in this super complaint to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which called for the regulator to outline how the problem can be fixed.

According to Citizens Advice, customers who stay loyal to their providers are collectively losing out on over £4bn a year.

