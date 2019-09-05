FCA warns of two fraudulent insurance firms using social media

Fast Camel Car Insurance and @carinsurance.lltd are not authorised by the regulator.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published multiple warnings on two unauthorised insurance-related firms targeting people on social media.

The regulator stated that Fast Camel Car Insurance has been active on Facebook, while @carinsurance.lltd has been targeting consumers on Instagram.

Fast Camel Car Insurance also has a website, which is still active, however the Facebook page has been taken down.

On its website it describes itself as a “Non Commission Price search who follows the market proven strategy and utilises legal methods to reduce your policy price”.

It also states: “We work for the customer directly unlike commission seeking brokers.”

In addition, the FCA listed an email address for Fast Camel.

Broker

Meanwhile broker @carinsurance.lltd operates on Instagram and its first post dates back to 31 May 2017. The account has 2,980 followers.

The unauthorised firm promises to give car insurance quotes to anyone over the age of 17 in five minutes. Its bio reads: “Claims, Convictions or Points? We can help!”

The profile also includes a link to a website which appears to have been shut down.

Insurance Age has called the phone numbers listed on the FCA warnings, as well as the numbers provided on Fast Camel’s website and @carinsurance.lltd’s Instagram profile.

The only person who answered had the number provided for @carinsurance.lltd and claimed to have no connection with the business.

Unauthorised

Last October the FCA flagged Youcompareinsurance as a firm which it believed had been providing financial services or products without authorisation.

Two months ago in June, the regulator issued a warning regarding Instagram-based, Delta Car Insurance.

The FCA also released warnings about two Instagram-based brokers, Cheap Insurance Broker and B1 Insurance, in August.

In June 2018, Insurance Age got the Facebook page of a clone of genuine broker Car Insurance 4 u taken down after it had been active for over a month.

