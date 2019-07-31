ABI revises criminal convictions guide

The guide has been updated in line with regulation and market practice.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has updated its guidance for insurers handling people with criminal convictions.

The guide has been revised to reflect changes to the law, regulatory requirements and insurer market practice.

The ABI has also taken account of the findings of charity Unlock in making its changes.

Mark Allen, manager of fraud and financial crime at the ABI, said: “Insurers want to be as financially inclusive as possible, and this guide will further help them treat those with criminal convictions fairly, including asking clear and concise questions where any unspent convictions may be relevant.”

‘Insurers’ approach to people with convictions and related offences: an ABI good practice guide’ was launched in 2011 and last updated in 2014 to reflect changes in the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act.

The guide sets out that insurers should:

Only ask about relevant unspent convictions using explicit, clear, and concise questions.

Make clear to customers the consequences of any misrepresentation or non-disclosure of criminal convictions that they have been asked to disclose.

Ensure all relevant staff are appropriately trained on applicable legislation and regulations and are able to respond to consumer enquiries.

The ABI noted that the guide is voluntary, but stressed that its members should regularly review their products and processes in line with legislation and regulatory requirements.

