FCA unveils extension of the SM&CR

Changes made to the regime will be implemented on 9 December 2019, the same date that brokers will start to have to comply with the rules by.

The Financial Conduct Authority has published an update to its Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

Changes made as result of a consultation include: excluding the head of legal from the requirement to be approved as a Senior Manager; altering the intermediary revenue criteria for the extended regime and the clarification of the requirements and scope of the Certification Regime.

Affected

Firms, including authorised claims management companies (CMCs), impacted by this update will be transferred to the new regime on 9 December 2019. While CMCs who are still operating on a temporary permission on 9 December 2019 will be affected by the rules once they are fully authorised.

The 9 December 2019 deadline is also when brokers need to conform to these rules by, the watchdog has previously urged brokers to be well-prepared for this date.

Senior manager at accountancy and advisory firm, BDO, Shrenik Parekh said that the “announcement of the SMCR final rules comes as a final reminder to businesses”.

He continued: “A lot of firms do seem to be behind the curve and are going to find meeting the December deadline a challenge.”

“It is a challenging task – there is significant detail to get to grips with and firms must remember that this isn’t just about the December deadline but demonstrating ongoing compliance with the regime”.

He concluded: “we expect that next year the FCA will commence a thematic review across a number of sectors to ensure that firms are properly complying with SMCR requirements.”

This extension follows a consultation the FCA conducted in January 2019 on ways to make the most of the SM&CR which it received 29 responses for.

In January this regime was predicted to be the biggest regulatory issue for brokers in 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.