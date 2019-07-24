ABI hopes Boris Johnson will focus on regulation as PM

Director general of the ABI, Huw Evans hopes that Johnson will implement an orderly Brexit and aid the industry by “improving the competitiveness of our tax and regulatory environment.”

The insurance sector has responded to the appointment of Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of the UK.

Current-PM Theresa May is set to hand in her notice to the Queen and step down later today (24 July) with Johnson set to take up the role following her exit.

Both the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) have released statements on the political changes.

Challenges

Director general of the ABI, Huw Evans commented: “Boris Johnson inherits a huge set of challenges and we should all hope that he will be able to overcome the current impasse and implement Brexit in an orderly fashion, with a transition period in place.

“The crucial longer term test is whether our future economic relationship with the European Union avoids the UK’s world-leading insurance and long-term savings sector becoming a rule-taker.”

He continued: “Beyond Brexit, we want to see the incoming Prime Minister and his new Government support our thriving and world-leading industry by improving the competitiveness of our tax and regulatory environment, boosting savings for retirement, keeping the cost of insurance down, improving the safety on our roads, and building a social care system that works for all.”

Work

Chief executive officer at Biba, Steve White, tweeted about the new Tory leader. He indicated that now the race to be the next Prime Minister is over, the organisation awaits the opportunity to work with the government on the body’s Manifesto topics.

We at @BIBAbroker are pleased that the process to choose a new leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister has concluded and we now look forward to working with the new Government on BIBA Manifesto issues. Steve White (@SteveWhiteBIBA)

Leadership race

The new Conservative leader beat Jeremy Hunt in a party membership vote to gain the position of Prime Minister. This followed several rounds of MP votes in which Michael Gove, Sajid Javid, Rory Stewart, Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey were all respectively knocked out of the race.

Former broker and MP for North Warwickshire & Bedworth, Craig Tracey told Insurance Age in June that he was backing Johnson.

