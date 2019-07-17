Fact file: What’s the story with the Ogden Rate?

The much-debated discount rate was reset at -0.25% this week, but how did we get to this point and what is the background to this highly explosive issue? Insurance Age outlines the key touchstones

The Ogden rate has been highly contentious since it was unexpectedly slashed from 2.5% to -0.75% in February 2017.

The Lord Chancellor’s long-awaited decision on Monday (15 July) to raise the rate to -0.25% was met with general disappointment from insurers.

The Ogden Rate The Ogden rate is used to calculate returns on investments for accident claimants who accept lump sum compensation. The amount they receive is adjusted according to the interest they can expect to earn by investing it. The higher the Ogden rate, the less insurers have to pay out. The Civil Liability Act 2018 clarified that these claimants must be treated as low risk investors, due to the length of time they may be dependent on the lump sum. Government actuary Martin Clarke estimated that an Ogden rate of 0.25% would have a 50:50 likelihood of over-compensating and under-compensating the average claimant. David Gauke instead decided that claimant outcomes should be more heavily weighted towards over-compensation, pushing the Ogden rate below the recommended level. David Gauke

David Gauke, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, has confounded the industry with his announcement.

Ever since the Ogden rate was cut by his predecessor, Liz Truss, the general forecast has been that it would eventually settle somewhere between 0 and 1%.

Gauke’s decision pleased no-one and claimant lawyers were particularly deflated by the decision, with some suggesting they had settled recent claims at 0.5%.

This expectation was only strengthened by the findings of the Government Actuary’s Department. Last month, it published a 77-page analysis that recommended setting the rate at 0.25%.

Sticking with a negative Ogden rate is especially controversial as it inflates the amounts insurers must pay out to claimants.

Providers such as ERS and Ageas previously took financial hits as a result of the decision to take the rate below zero.

Gauke’s decision to marginally increase the rate only partially relieves this pressure on insurer reserves.

It remains to be seen whether the reaction to his decision will snowball as fast as in February 2017, when 15 insurer CEOs marched on Downing Street to protest the change.

As it stands, the new rate will come into force on 5 August this year. The announcement has already caused ripples, with broker/insurer-hybrid Hastings expecting one-off costs of £8.4m caused by the change