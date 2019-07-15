Insurance Cares: FCA consults on travel cover for people with medical issues

Consultation includes proposals to signpost details of travel insurance firms who can cover consumers with more serious conditions.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on proposals to help consumers with pre-existing medical conditions (PEMCs) have improved access to travel insurance solutions.

The consultation will take place until 15 September 2019. It looks to discuss the introduction of a new ‘signposting’ rule which it says should offer clients with details of a directory of travel insurance firms that have the appetite and capability to cover consumers with more serious PEMCs.

The regulator will require firms to signpost consumers who have experienced the following:

Had cover declined or cancelled mid-term due to a PEMC

Had cover offered with an exclusion for a PEMC that can’t be removed

that can’t be removed Had cover offered to them with an additional loading to their base premium due to their PEMC

Education

As well as signposting, the FCA has stated that it will be working with stakeholders to educate consumers on the travel insurance market, part of this method is through producing material on PEMCs.

It aims to use this information to enable consumers to understand the implications of travelling with exclusions and how factors such as country of travel can affect medical costs and thus insurance premiums. These plans were detailed last June.

The regulator estimates that there are up to 14.1m consumers with a PEMC that endevour to buy travel insurance every year. And roughly 0.7% were declined cover, while 11% bought a product with an exclusion for their PEMC.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “We want to reduce the numbers of consumers, who are currently faced with a choice of not travelling or travelling without insurance, and running the risk of incurring significant costs, including medical bills abroad.

“The changes proposed today will be an important step in helping people to navigate the market more easily and also in reducing the number of customers who are over-paying significantly for travel insurance.”

Vulnerable customers

These proposals are part of the FCA’s efforts to improve outcomes for vulnerable customers.

It planned to launch a vulnerable customers consultation last summer and at the same time issued a discussion paper on Duty of Care for firms when dealing with consumers.

In April 2018, the regulator updated its guidance for individuals with pre-existing medical conditions trying to acquire travel insurance.

