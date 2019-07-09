FCA pay gaps persist despite bumper 2018/19

The regulator made a £25.4m surplus but struggled to appropriately remunerate female and ethnic minority employees.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its annual reports and accounts for 2018/19, reporting that income exceeded operating costs by £25.4m.

The excess income allowed the FCA to pay down 30% of its accumulated deficit, which now stands at £61.5m.

However, at a staff level, sizeable pay gaps persist for female and ethnic minority employees, as well as between executive members and non-executive staff.

Anticipating criticisms, FCA chair Charles Randell wrote: “As we transform the FCA, we recognise the serious questions that consumers and businesses have asked about aspects of our past performance.”

The report was presented to Parliament as required by law, and follows a 2019/20 business plan published by the regulator in April 2019.

Finances

The FCA is not funded by the UK government; income at the regulator is solely raised by charging fees.

The FCA had income of £614.3m in 2018/19. Fees relating to ongoing regulatory activity made up £521.3m (84.9%) of this total.

The regulator received £5.0m in fees (0.8%) to help support the withdrawal of the UK from the EU.

It described its Brexit activities as “providing technical advice on the legislative changes relating to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, to ensure an effective regulatory framework on exit”.

In May 2019, the regulator extended its temporary permissions regime for EEA-based firms passporting into the UK until 31 October.

Against its income, the FCA had total operating costs of £588.9m over the period.

Employee costs made up the largest proportion at £348.6m (59%), with IT following at £81.5m (14%).

Headcount at the regulator grew from 3,721 in 2018 to 3,951 in 2019. The FCA explained that more staff were required to prepare for Brexit.

Debt

Strong financials over the year allowed the FCA to reduce its accumulated deficit by £25.8m (30%), from £87.3m in 2017/18 to £61.5m in 2018/19.

The regulator explained that this reduction was a result of recovering costs from scope changes and improved retirement financing.

Positive investment returns, increased employee contributions and falling inflation all allowed the FCA to reduce its obligation towards retirement benefits.

As at 31 March 2019, the FCA maintained reserves of £59.6m for ongoing regulatory activities.

Remuneration

FCA chair Charles Randell receives a salary of £170,000 for his role at the regulator.

Additionally, executive directors Andrew Bailey and Christopher Woolard will receive total remuneration of £552,000 and £383,000 respectively in 2019, excluding pensions.

With the median full-time staff member receiving an income of £66,009 at the regulator, this means Bailey receives 8.4 times the average employee.

The lowest paid full-time employee at the FCA will receive £21,522 in 2019.

Diversity

The report also detailed the FCA’s progress on its diversity and inclusion targets.

In 2018/19, the mean gender pay gap at the regulator was 17.8%, falling from 18.5% in the previous financial year.

The FCA also voluntarily declares its mean pay gap for black, Asian, and minority ethnic employees. This measure was 27.2% over the period.

Discussing the disparities, the report stated: “We are not content with either of our pay gaps. We know we have work to do and are taking a number of actions to help address our pay gaps, and to further our diversity and inclusion agenda.”

Despite the progress yet to be made, a vast majority of staff (81%) rated the regulator positively on diversity in its 2018/19 employee survey.

Insurance

The annual report made no new announcements regarding FCA investigations in the insurance industry.

The regulator reiterated that its study into wholesale insurance brokers, which concluded in February 2019, did not find significant levels of harm to customers.

The report stated: “We did find some areas that need further action, including conflicts of interest, the information firms disclose to clients and some specific contractual agreements between brokers and insurers.”

Regarding its review of general insurance distribution chains, the FCA referenced consolidated findings that it published in April 2019: “The problems we found can potentially harm customers.

“These include prices that are too high, customers being sold unsuitable products and firms not handling claims or complaints in the way they should.”

Last month, the FCA reassured the Competition and Markets Authority that it was supervising pricing practices.

