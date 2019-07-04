CII launches new code of ethics

The digital code of ethics is the latest modernisation measure at the body.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a new code of ethics.

The ‘Digital ethics companion’ has been designed to support the existing CII code of ethics. It aims to guide insurance professionals through their responsibilities in the digital age.

Sian Fisher, chief executive officer of the CII, outlined the need for additional guidance: “A clear and consistent ethical approach becomes ever more important as elements of our service are increasingly delivered digitally.”

The CII has also produced an accompanying guide to the new code of ethics, providing examples of how the ‘Digital ethics companion’ can be applied in practical scenarios.

Contents

The ‘Digital ethics companion’ details additional responsibilities across the five main areas that the original code established:

Complying with the code and all relevant laws and regulations.

Acting with consistent ethical standards and integrity.

Acting in the best interests of each client.

Providing a high standard of service.

Treating people fairly.

In these areas, the new code addresses the ethical use of client data, the potential ramifications of digital initiatives, and how to navigate conflicts of interest.

It also covers the innate biases in using digital technology, including the risk of discrimination that they might introduce.

Planning

The CII’s Digital Ethics Forum helped create the ‘Digital ethics companion’ and its accompanying guide.

Established in 2018, the forum brought together experts in digital technology from across the industry.

It includes members from the CII, the Association of British Insurers, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and Aviva.

The publication of the ‘Digital ethics companion’ marks the latest step in modernisation at the CII. Earlier this month, the body simplified its application process for achieving chartered status.

In June, the CII voted in favour of modernising its by-laws. This included introducing a new chartered title, modernising general meetings, and adding an independent chair to the board.

The changes will now be put to the Privy Council for final approval.

