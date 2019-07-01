FCA warns of UK General clone

Fraudsters have been trying to trick consumers by using UK General's name.

The FCA has warned that fraudsters are using the details of UK General Insurance Limited.

An alert from the regulator cautioned that the Leeds-based provider has been cloned. Scammers have been attempting to conduct authorised business under its name.

The FCA warned customers that fraudsters may use the firm’s reference number to appear legitimate to customers.

A spokesperson for UK General described fake documents issued by the scammers: “The paperwork they provided had other insurers including Admiral and Tesco Underwriting, so it was clearly put together by someone who cobbled together a few household names to try and make a fast buck.”

One way to differentiate the clone firm from the genuine UK General is its address. The real provider is registered in Leeds; the clone provider has been using an Edinburgh address.

The regulator warned that scammers may use a mixture of fake and real details in its attempts to fool customers.

Pattern

The FCA requires almost all firms conducting financial services in the UK to be authorised or registered.

UK General is the latest firm to have its details used by fraudsters.

In June, the FCA warned that Wentworth Insurance Brokers had been cloned. This followed the cloning of MGA Insure4Life only the month before.

Last year, Insurance Age helped take down the Facebook page of cloned broker Car Insurance 4 U.

