Dual pricing: Capping prices risks industry profits, warns Fitch

The CMA had recommended price caps, as regulators propose solutions to the 'loyalty penalty', but the ratings agency suggests it could destabilise the market.

Fitch Ratings has cautioned that the introduction of price caps could depress industry profits.

The warning follows a proposal by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to introduce price caps on rolling contracts in multiple markets.

The department is aiming to remedy the ‘loyalty penalty’ that existing customers pay above new customers. Price disparities across five markets, including insurance, are estimated to cost customers £4bn per year.

In a statement published on 24 June, Fitch highlighted insurance as an industry that is already struggling with weak profitability.

Stability

In today’s highly competitive market, it was suggested that further downward pressure on profits could be destabilising for the insurance industry.

The ratings agency warned that price caps could have some unintended consequences, outside the goal of addressing dual pricing.

According to Fitch, “it could be difficult to cut prices in one customer segment without raising them in another or taking extra risk in a search for profit”.

Despite the anticipated disruption to existing business models, no immediate changes are expected in the ratings of insurance firms.

Regulation

Dual pricing has been a contentious issue across several sectors.

Since the Citizens Advice super-complaint in October 2018 reignited the debate, both the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the CMA have begun their own investigations.

Earlier this month, the government proposed letting the CMA bypass the courts and issue fines to offending firms directly.

As well as insurance, the CMA is targeting pricing disparities in broadband, mobile phones, mortgages and saving accounts.

