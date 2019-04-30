FSCS confirms final levy for 2019/20 at £532m

The amount is £16m more than the organisation forecast it would be back in January and relates partly to “continuing costs in some historic insurance failures”.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has announced its levy for 2019/20.

FSCS will levy firms £532m this year, £16m more than it forecast in its Plan and Budget 2019/20 in January.

Picking out figures for general insurance distribution, the figure is actually lower than forecast at £12m, down from the £13m predicted in the plan and budget.

According to the body, this includes management expenses of £74.6m.

In 2018/19 the FSCS levy was £468m for the nine-month levy year (from July 2018 to March 2019).

The organisation stated that had the 2018/19 levy been for a 12-month period, it would have been £574m - £42m higher that the £532m levy announced today (30 April 2019).

Earlier this month, the British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) revealed that brokers would be hit with an additional levy for 2018/19 after the body sought to claw back additional cash from the retail pool following a higher than expected number of SIPP claims.

Insurance Age has contacted the FSCS to seek clarity on whether this additional levy was included in the 2018/19 figures. The FSCS later detailed that insurance intermediaries were charged a £16m levy in February. This was to partly cover their £24m retail pool contribution. The rest was funded by a class surplus.

Returning to the 2019/20 fees, the FSCS detailed the main reasons for the relatively small increase (£16m) between the forecast levy and the final levy were an uplift in the number of claims expected against SIPP operators and an upwards revision to the expected continuing costs in some historic insurances failures.

Causes

As in 2018/19, the main driver of the compensation costs falling on FSCS this year will continue to be pension claims. The body suggested that the bulk of these claims will continue to arise from bad advice to transfer retirement savings out of occupational schemes and into SIPPs - usually with a view to investment in risky and illiquid assets.

Biba’s head of compliance and training, David Sparkes, told Insurance Age: “A slight change from the plan and budget was expected but the figures is pretty much what we expected.”

Mark Neale, outgoing FSCS CEO, said: "These trends underline the importance of the greater weight which FSCS intends to give in its strategy for the 2020s to both promoting awareness of FSCS protection and to preventing the mis-selling and advice failures which underlie these costs. We shall need the support of our partners in the industry and in the FCA in both respects."

Neale continued: "Promotion and prevention are the counterparts of our continuing and undiminished commitment to be prepared for failures when they occur and to provide an excellent service to consumers who need our protection as a result of failure."

Limits

The rise in many of FSCS's compensation limits from £50,000 to £85,000 will also add roughly £20m to compensation costs in 2019/20.

The other changes arising from the FCA's review of FSCS's funding (25% provider contributions and the reorganisation of the funding classes) affect the distribution of compensation costs, but not their size.

However, Biba has previously noted that the changes to the funding model that kick in from 2019/20 year mean insurers will contribute to the intermediary subclass for the first time. Pure protection intermediaries are also being added to the general insurance distribution sub-class which will spread fees across a wider number of firms.

According to Biba these two factors should see brokers being asked for a proportionately reduced standard annual contribution, even where the total sub-class cost is increased. The change followed a consultation by the Financial Conduct Authority last year during which Biba lobbied for brokers to be put into a separate levy pot.

