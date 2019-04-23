FCA re-examines duty of care as report warns customers at risk of harm

The regulator published a feedback statement which revealed most respondents believe there needs to be change to better protect financial services customers.

A Feedback Statement examining the duty of care for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has learned that the majority of respondents to a discussion paper published in July last year think that levels of harm to consumers are high and there needs to be change to better protect them.

As a result of the feedback the FCA received and its early analysis, it has identified options for change that are most likely to address potential deficiencies in consumer protection.

These are:

reviewing how it applies the regulatory framework – in particular, its application of the Principles in its authorisations, supervisory and enforcement functions, and how transparently it communicates with firms about this

new/revised Principles to strengthen and clarify firms’ duties to consumers, including considering a potential private right of action for Principles breaches

Protection

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA said: “I’m pleased that so many people shared their views with us as part of this process. Inevitably, there were a range of opinions about what would secure the right level of protection for consumers.

“Given their long-lasting impact, we now want to weigh-up possible changes, including whether reworking our Principles of Business is the right way forward. I will continue to push this forward as getting the right answer on this question is essential to the FCA delivering on its Mission.”

However, not all of those who responded to the paper were in agreement.

SM&CR

The regulator noted in the paper: “A few stakeholders told us there is no case for change, arguing that our current approach is working and should continue, or that recent initiatives need time to be embedded in before we can evaluate the need for change (like the Senior Managers & Certification Regime and our Fair Pricing discussion paper).”

It reported that many stakeholders see the SM&CR as a significant change in the regulatory landscape and think the FCA should wait to understand its effects on culture and governance before introducing any more change. Others said that the combination of existing Principles, particularly Principle 6 on Treating Customers Fairly (TCF), rules, guidance and SM&CR, amount to a sufficiently robust duty on firms.

The watchdog pledged to undertake further internal work to examine duty of care before publishing a new paper in autumn, seeking detailed views on specific options for change.

The commitment is included in the 2019/20 Business Plan.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.