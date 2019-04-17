Brexit and customer fairness dominate FCA 2019/20 plans

The regulator’s Business Plan revealed a focus on “fair treatment for existing customers” amid dual pricing investigation and warned orderly transition post-Brexit is an “immediate priority”.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its Business Plan for 2019/20 which showed its key focuses for the year will include dual pricing and fairness for loyal customers.

Brexit planning was also listed as a prime concern. And, the regulator also revealed its planned budget for the year.

The Business Plan outlined four ongoing cross-sector priorities:

Work on firms’ culture and governance, including extending the Senior Managers and Certification Regime to all firms

Ensuring the fair treatment of firms’ existing customers by monitoring firms’ practices, including the information they give prospective and current customers

Developing the work being done on operational resilience, which will play a vital role in protecting the UK ’s financial system; and

’s financial system; and Combating financial crime and improving anti-money laundering practices, by enhancing the use of technology and data, as well as engaging with multiple agencies and government bodies

Andrew Bailey, FCA chief executive, said: “Dealing with Brexit will be the most immediate challenge we face. But this plan also commits us to a stretching programme of work across the financial sector.

“In order to ensure we are a regulator that continues to serve the public interest, we need to adapt to the ever-changing environment. This is why the future of regulation is a key priority in this year’s Business Plan.”

He continued: “We will be leading a debate about this with stakeholders so that we can keep pace with the developments taking place in the markets that we regulate and in wider society.”

Dual pricing

A key piece of work on fairness is the market study into loyalty pricing in the home and motor insurance markets.

The investigation followed the launch of a super complaint by Citizens’ Advice which slammed insurance providers for charging loyal customers more for their cover than new clients.

The report said: “We are currently carrying out a market study into how existing and new consumers are charged for motor and home insurance. The study will consider the fairness of firms’ pricing practices, whether competition is working effectively for all consumers in this market and the nature and scale of any consumer harm.

“We will publish our interim report in summer 2019.”

Last week (April 10) a report by Citizens’ Advice attacked home providers for making 100% of their profits from renewing customers.

The watchdog also pledged to continue its work examining the value of the distribution chain in general insurance with a promise to continue supervisory work to assess if intervention is required.

Value measures

In addition, the plan indicated an intention to begin compulsory value measures reporting for businesses by 2021.

The document read: “Following our GI add-ons market study, we have piloted the publication of GI value measures data since 2016.

“In 2018, we concluded that the pilot has had a positive impact. We have seen firms’ senior management using the data to assess the value of their products and services, and to make improvements.”

Subject to consultation feedback, the FCA plans to publish a policy statement in Q3 2019, which may mean that regular reporting and publication of value measures data will begin in Q1 2021 for data covering the year ending 31 December 2020.

Signposting and access to insurance are also high on the agenda.

In 2018, it published a Feedback Statement from our Call for Input on Access to Travel Insurance, which looked at the challenges for consumers with pre-existing medical conditions in getting appropriate, affordable cover.

The watchdog detailed that it is working to ensure consistent signposting for consumers when accessing travel insurance. This signposting service will require firms to direct consumers to providers that may be more appropriate to deal with the consumer’s condition, and so may be able to provide more appropriate cover.

The FCA said it would consult on this requirement in 2019.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.