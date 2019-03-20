FSCS recovers £300m for levy payers

The money has been recovered from failed financial services firms and the watchdog claimed that these sums helped reduce FSCS fees.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has recovered just under £300m over the past five years from failed financial services firms.

According to the regulatory body these sums reduced FSCS levies on the industry.

However, in 2019 brokers actually saw FSCS rise with a predicted increase of £16m, prompting a warning from the British Insurance Brokers Association.

The FSCS stated that it strives to reduce the costs of compensation for its levy payers, and seeks to recover amounts paid in compensation from any party that it considers has a legal responsibility.

Legal

As part of the process of paying compensation, the legal rights of its customers are transferred to FSCS. FSCS then ‘stands in the shoes’ of those customers in pursuing any recovery action.

Mark Neale, CEO of FSCS, commented: “Recoveries are an unsung part of FSCS’s vital work of compensating customers and contributing to confidence in financial services. I am very proud of the professionalism of our Recoveries Team in navigating complex cases to successful outcomes.”

“Recoveries will play an essential role in our new strategy for the 2020s.”

Actions

James Darbyshire, FSCS’s general counsel, who leads on FSCS’s recoveries work, explained: “The usual avenues of recovery we pursue include actions against the firms we’ve declared in default, and their professional indemnity insurers.”

“Increasingly, however, we are taking ever more complex recoveries action, and in those instances we tend to make use of our panel of law firms, who have both the expertise and jurisdictional reach to assist us.”

In addition to the more usual avenues of recovery, FSCS has been involved in some high-profile, high-value and complex recoveries work in recent times.

This includes PPI litigation and has resulted in court proceedings against a number of lenders for undisclosed and excessive commissions as part of PPI arrangements, leading to recoveries of just under £20m.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.