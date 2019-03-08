Insurance Age

FCA increases Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit to £350,000

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

The change will see the limit go up from £150,000 from 1 April and could keep going up annually.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed that the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) will soon be able to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses.

From 1 April, the current £150,000 limit will increase to £350,000 for complaints about actions by firms on or after that date. 

For complaints about actions before 1 April that are referred to the FOS after that date, the limit will rise to £160,000.

The FCA has also confirmed that both award limits will be automatically adjusted every year to ensure they keep pace with inflation.

SME
The new award limit will come into force at the same time as the extension of the service to larger small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These are firms with fewer than 50 employees, annual turnover of under £6.5m and an annual balance sheet total of under £5m.

An additional 210,000 SMEs will be able to complain to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Andrew Bailey, chief cxecutive of the FCA, said: “Consumers and small businesses struggle with the cost and time needed to take firms to court, so it is essential they can receive fair compensation from the Financial Ombudsman Service when things go wrong.

“We have listened carefully to the feedback we have received and believe our approach is right and will bring benefits to both the consumers and micro-enterprises currently eligible for the ombudsman service and the small businesses who will become eligible in April.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Regulation

POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE

Most read

  1. Aon pulls out of Willis talks
  2. Aon considers bid for Willis - report
  3. Aon confirms deal talks with Willis Towers Watson
  4. Acturis launches broker app
  5. Industry urged to tackle dual pricing
  6. Hiscox and Lloyd's among new Insurtech UK members
  7. Broker Summit 2019: FCA addresses “hideous” clone brokers

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: