FCA outlines “room for improvement” in £60bn wholesale market

However, the study into it did not identify “significant areas of harm” as Biba welcomes the final report.

The Financial Conduct Authority has found “areas of concern” in the London wholesale market following its inquiry into the space.

The watchdog, which began its probe in November 2017, noted that there was room for improvement in the following:

firms’ management of conflicts of interest;

the information firms disclose to clients; and

contractual agreements between brokers and insurers which, in a small number of cases, have the potential to limit competition.

However, it did not discover evidence of “significant levels of harm that merit the introduction of intrusive remedies” and, as such, the paper is its final report on the subject.

The study was launched in 2017 to assess how competition was working in the area and address how well it was fostering innovation and competition for its customers.

The regulator pledged to work with firms on the areas of concern and will continue to monitor the market as part of its normal function.

Scope

Christopher Woolard, FCA executive director of strategy and competition, said: “This was a significant and in-depth analysis of a sizeable and complex market to determine whether clients were at risk of harm.

“Encouragingly, we found no evidence that they were but we found some areas with scope for improvement and we will work with the industry to ensure these are addressed.”

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) welcomed the early closure of the investigation and decisive findings.

Validated

Steve White Biba CEO said: “The fact that the FCA closed this assessment at an unprecedented early stage is a welcome step and validates our view that the wholesale insurance market is a highly competitive place.

“It is also welcome that the FCA intends to deal with any follow up matters on a business as usual supervisory-led basis.”

He highlighted that there are “many positives” in the report and said the regulator recognises that the sector meets client demand successfully.

White continued: “We have regularly asserted that this sector provides customers with broad cover, competitive premiums, quality paper and a full range of services that clients appreciate. The positive nature of this report reinforces this.”

Moving forward Biba stated that it will work closely and constructively with the FCA and its members on any matters arising.

£60bn

According to the FCA, the London Insurance Market (LIM) is one of the largest global centres for placing and underwriting large-scale, complex commercial and specialty risk.

In 2017, it controlled approximately £60bn in gross written premium and serves as a hub for large commercial and specialty risk underwriters and attracts clients from the UK and all over the world.

The FCA findings were drawn from multiple pieces of analysis including 73 brokers’ and 49 underwriters’ responses to the questionnaire looking at market features including conflicts of interest management, market shares and entry/exit. Throughout the project the FCA engaged with brokers, underwriters and UK and international industry bodies.

In September last year the watchdog appointed Sheldon Mills as director of competition with responsibility for leading the wholesale market study.

