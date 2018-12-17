FCA insurance spend rises to £264,587 for 2018/19

The regulator stuck with Aon as its broker.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) saw its insurance spend go up for the financial year 2018/19.

A Freedom of Information request by Insurance Age revealed that the watchdog shelled out £264,587.26 for its cover for the year.

The cost of insurance went up from £258,237.55 in 2017/18.

Broker

For both years the regulator used Aon as its broker.

According to the organisation its general insurance spend covers the following:

Property Damage/Business Interruption

Combined Liability

Excess Combined Liability

Excess Employers Liability

Computer and Terrorism

Art and Terrorism

Motor Fleet

Personal Accident and Travel

Insurance costs, although higher than the previous year, were actually lower than what was reported in 2016/17. During that year the FCA spend hit £272,832.

Relocation

In the summer of 2018 the FCA moved to new headquarters in Stratford, East London, relocating from Canary Wharf. In April this year it was revealed that the cost of operating Canary Wharf and Stratford during the transition period would be £20m.

The FCA did not note how the move impacted its insurance costs for the period.

