FCA prepares for no deal Brexit

The watchdog has published a set of proposals to prepare for the possibility of leaving the EU without an implementation period.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has responded to the Government’s developing position on the UK exiting the EU and potential risk of a no deal exit with a retooled set of consultations.

The aim is to ensure a sound regulatory framework and avoid significant disruption on exit day (29 March 2019) if this goes ahead without an implementation period.

The documents follow the FCA’s October Brexit consultation and the watchdog has already indicated it is preparing for a “hard Brexit”.

Amendments

This paper principally focuses on a range of Handbook and BTS [Binding Technical Standards] amendments which were not included in its earlier consultation papers issued in October. It also examines:

further amendments to the Handbook regarding the Temporary Permissions regime;

amendments to the Handbook to reflect the new Credit Rating Agency and Trade Repository regimes; and

its approach to non-Handbook guidance and its approach to forms that appear in the Handbook.

The FCA, which revealed Brexit planning for 2018/19 would cost it £5m, is not proposing any policy changes unrelated to Brexit in this consultation paper.

The new consultation makes proposed amendments as to how the Temporary Permissions Regime (TPR) should operate.

These include rules relating to:

Senior Managers & Certification Regime and the Approved Persons Regime

Certification Regime and the Approved Persons Regime Financial Services Compensation Scheme ( FSCS )

) Financial Ombudsman Service

Disclosure of a TP firm’s authorisation status (status disclosure)

Compensation warning

In terms of the FSCS the FCA warned: “In the event of a no-deal Brexit, there may be an impact on the investor compensation scheme protection for UK customers of incoming EEA-based [European Economic Area] firms provided by the firms’ home state compensation schemes. We consider this to be relevant to all firms which presently passport into the UK.”

The FCA’s solution, mooted in the fresh consultation, is: “We expect incoming EEA-based firms in the TPR to consider and communicate to their customers any material changes in home state investor compensation scheme coverage, as a result of UK withdrawal from the European Union.

“We would also expect such a firm to provide, on a customer’s request, information concerning the firm’s inclusion in any compensation schemes, including the firm’s home state scheme.”

FOS

The regulator also consults on the jurisdiction of the Financial Ombudsman Service.

It asks if EEA services firms in the TPR should be included in the Compulsory Jurisdiction of the Financial Ombudsman Service and whether or not to adjust the fees around those wishing to join its Voluntary Jurisdiction regime.

Nausicaa Delfas, executive director of international at the FCA said: “The FCA is preparing for a range of scenarios. We have published further proposals to prepare for the possibility the UK leaves the EU in March 2019 without an implementation period.

“Our aim is to provide certainty and confidence for firms operating in the UK. These proposals will ensure we have a robust regulatory regime from day one, and a smooth transition for EEA firms and funds currently passporting into the UK.

“We welcome continued engagement from across the sector on these preparations for Brexit.”

The British Insurance Brokers Association criticised the draft withdrawal agreement proposed on 14 November stating that it does not work for brokers and is full of “gaping holes”.

