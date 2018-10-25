Divisive whiplash and Ogden Bill passes through Commons

The Civil Liability Bill has passed through the House of Commons as the AA says it will reduce premiums for drivers but lawyers lament the move.

The Civil Liability Bill has now passed through the House of Commons and will go to the House of Lords for a reading ahead of legislation which is expected in 2020.

The AA welcomed the move and said that the Bill, which will change how claims for whiplash injuries are paid out, was a victory for common sense.

The Bill also addresses how the discount rate, otherwise known as the Ogden rate, should be set following the shock rate cuts from 2.5% to -0.75% in 2017. Experts have predicted the Bill, if it becomes law will see the rate reset at between 0-1%.

Janet Connor, the AA’s director of insurance commented: “This means that the much-delayed Bill, at the third attempt, is now on track to become law in 2020.

“This news should be greeted by drivers as a victory for common sense and put an end to the insidious cold-call claims industry.”

Injuries

The bill, which has been subject to a number of amendments on its course through Parliament, seeks to see the small claims limit for minor injuries raised from £1,000 to £5,000 for road traffic accident injury claims and to £2,000 or other personal injuries in secondary legislation.

The Bill also looks to cap damages for whiplash claims and ban settlements that are struck without medical evidence.

She explained: “This means that legal costs would not usually be awarded for claims below £5,000. This should stop the huge number of cold-call claim firms encouraging people to make claims for injuries they may not even have suffered or for minor aches and pains that ordinarily, they would ignore.”

Connor added: “This news should be greeted by drivers as a victory for common sense and put an end to the insidious cold-call claims industry.”

Premiums

The AA noted that the Bill would reduce insurance injury related claims costs and also bring down the cost of annual car insurance premiums by £35 on average.

Connor continued: “According to the AA’s British Insurance Premium Index, published today (24 October), the average quoted premium for a comprehensive car insurance policy fell for the fifth quarter in succession, to £628 – and has fallen by almost 10% in 12 months, thanks in part to the expectation of savings that would result from the Bill.”

However, the legal sector lamented the Bill reaching the next stage as it moves to become law.

Vidisha Joshi, managing partner of London law firm, Hodge Jones & Allen, said she was “saddened”.

Debate

Since the Bill was introduced there has been heated debate between lawyers and insurance companies as to whether or not it reduces access to justice for claimants. Insurance Age explored the issue in the Insurance Rage video series which featured Access to Justice campaigner Andrew Twambley and Axa’s David Williams.

Joshi stated: “I am saddened but not surprised that the government refused to budge on the Civil Liability Bill yesterday, even when it came to protecting children and other vulnerable individuals from the new regime.

“Claimant lawyers will however, continue to make the case to protect their clients and access to justice, and with secondary legislation to implement much of the bill still to be agreed, there remains much to play for.”

Deborah Newberry, head of public affairs at global law firm Kennedys, welcomed the reform to the discount rate.

However, she was less complimentary about the changes to whiplash payouts.

Newberry commented: “For the whiplash measures, the accompanying regulations will, though, need to provide some missing detail around the definition of whiplash injury, and provide some clear guidance to the judiciary as to what circumstances could be considered ‘exceptional’ in order to justify an award uplift.

“Failure to do so will risk gaming of the system to get around the proposed tariff system or in order to increase the value of a claim, and could create a risk of frictional litigation between parties.”

“It is reassuring however, that the Bill does include a mechanism to review the definition of whiplash, but the government will need to keep a close eye on behaviours that seek to exploit the system,” she concluded.

