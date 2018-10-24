£3.7bn paid out on PPI since launch of FCA's Arnold Schwarzenegger campaign

The regulator said advertising featuring the actor had increased consumer understanding of PPI and led to 3.7m complaints being made.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that £3.7bn has been paid out in compensation to customers since the launch of its Arnold Schwarzenegger-fronted campaign on PPI (Payment Protection Insurance) ten months ago.



Last summer, the regulator created a campaign using an animatronic model of Schwarzenegger’s head urging people to check if they were owed compensation for PPI cover before the claim deadline of 29 August 2019.



A report from the watchdog, issued today (24 October), stated that some £3.7bn of redress had been paid out since the start of the campaign, which was a 64% increase on the previous 10 months.

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations, at the FCA said: “We are encouraged by the results of the first 10 months of the campaign.



“However, with less than a year until the deadline, we will carry on working hard to ensure every consumer has had the chance to make a decision on whether to complain about PPI.”



Since 2011 more than £30bn in redress has been received by consumers. In April this year the FCA reported that the scheme had led to a huge surge in PPI complaints.



Consumers

The FCA detailed that the campaign had succeeded in increasing the amount of consumers who understood and checked if they have PPI.



Some 73% of people have recognised the regulator’s campaign and more than 2m have visited the FCA PPI website since the launch of the initiative.



The report also highlighted that there was a clear increase in consumer action with 4m checking enquiries, with monthly volumes 40% up on the immediate pre-campaign level.



Furthermore, 3.7m complaints were made, 63% up on the 10 months before the campaign, noted the report.



Improvements

According to the FCA more consumers are actually complaining themselves instead of going to CMCs.



It added that 55% of complaints had been made directly by consumers, compared to 45% before the campaign.

Davidson added: “Where we have seen firms failing to meet the standards we expect, we have challenged them to make improvements.”

The regulator advised that it is now set to push forward with increasing consumer knowledge of PPI with a particular focus on on black, ethnic minority and disabled consumers.

The FCA will publish a final report on PPI in 2020.



