FCA grants more SMEs access to FOS

Regulator also consulting on raising maximum compensation limit to £350,000.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has confirmed plans to widen access to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) for more SMEs.

The watchdog consulted on its proposals in January 2018.

According to the FCA respondents strongly supported the suggested extension and provided valuable feedback on the tests for what constitutes an SME that is able to use the ombudsman service.

It has now published near-final rules so the FOS can start putting necessary measures in place.

Turnover

The regulator confirmed that it expected the final rules on the SME extension to come into force on 1 April 2019.

The changes will mean that SMEs with an annual turnover below £6.5m and fewer than 50 employees, or an annual balance sheet below £5m will now be able to refer unresolved complaints to the FOS.

The FCA detailed that under the new rules an extra 210,000 UK SMEs will be eligible to complain to the ombudsman.

Vital

Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA said: “We recognise it is vitally important for SMEs to have a mechanism to resolve disputes and we are clear the Financial Ombudsman Service is the right route for this.

“The changes we are making are as far as we think we should go within our powers, but they will provide access to the ombudsman service for a significant number of smaller businesses. Before this their only option was potentially a costly legal one through the courts.”

In addition the FCA launched a consultation on raising the limit that the ombudsman service can make financial services firms pay from £150,000 to £350,000.

