FCA’s GDPR bill to hit almost £4m

Regulator spent £1.8m getting ready for the data regulation change.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will have spent around £4m by the end of this financial year to ensure it is compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Insurance Age can reveal.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed that as of 1 May 2018 the regulator had already spent £1,842,401.40 getting ready for the new rules that came into force on 25 May.

Legal advice

A breakdown of the figures showed that IT system changes cost the watchdog £264,000 while staff training cost £84,575.

The biggest charge was internal resource and programme management which accounted for £1,258,000 of the total.

The bill for external consultancy and legal advice also weighed in at £235,826.40.

The EU wide GDPR directive set out onerous new rules on how organisations hold and manage personal data on individuals.

And the FCA confirmed that it had a further budget of over £2m to tackle the challenges in the current financial calendar running to April 2019.

Recruitment

The organisation flagged that this 12-month measure double-counted one month’s costs (April 2018) which were also included in the figures for the run up to GDPR set out above.

By April 2019 it plans to recruit two further staff to add to the one recruited last year.

The largest factor in the £2,143,598 budget is consultancy and programme management totalled at £1,856,998.

Next up at £177,600 is external consultancy and legal advice.

Staff training and compliance software are predicted to cost £60,000 and £49,000 respectively.

Value

A previous FOI from Insurance Age to the Bank of England, which is responsible for the Prudential Regulation Authority, showed that the Bank had a budget of £2.5m to address GDPR.

A statement from the FCA read: “In undertaking this work the FCA has maintained its focus on value for money to ensure that it uses its resources in an efficient and economic way.”

