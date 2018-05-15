Gallagher monitoring President Donald Trump’s Iran sanctions move

Broker ran the business out of UK and Norway.

Gallagher is monitoring the situation around Iran-related trading following on from President Trump’s announcement that the US will re-impose sanctions on the country.

In its most recent Form 10-Q filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the three months ended 31 March 2018 Gallagher reported that its UK business and Bergvall Marine in Norway had acted as insurance broker and advisor to clients for activities related to Iran’s oil, gas and petroleum industries.

It listed such activities as including the supply and transport of oil and gas to and from Iran, docking and loading oil shipments and operating service vessels to oil platforms.

The broking giant made only small sums from its services in the quarter. It generated revenue of $33,377 [£24,694] and a net profit of $6,675.

President

However, following the announcement by President Trump it appears likely Gallagher will have to end its dealings.

On 8 May Trump announced that he was pulling the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program that his predecessor Barak Obama had signed up to in 2015.

He also confirmed that the US would bring in the “highest level of economic sanctions”.

The US Treasury detailed that there would be 90 and 180 day wind-down periods for activities involving Iran that were previously allowed in connection with JCPOA.

Iran

Gallagher had been quick to move on the opening up of trade links with Iran.

In its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 31 March 2016 the firm revealed that through the UK the firm had placed insurance cover for shipments of Iranian crude oil, petroleum and petroleum products.

It had been legally able to do so after 16 January 2016 when the US had lifted “secondary sanctions” and the government had issued the company a General License H.

For this period Gallagher generated revenue of €32,000 [£28,100] and estimated the profit at €6,000.

Having continued to trade through to 2018 Gallagher said in the most recent document, published before Trump’s announcements, that it intended “to continue acting as an insurance broker” under its General License H.

Monitor

A spokesperson told Insurance Age that the firm will continue to monitor developments.

They added: “Whatever the decision from the U.S. Administration, we will take appropriate action in compliance with all applicable laws as is our customary practice.”

