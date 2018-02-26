Editor's letter - March 2018

Turning back time: Brokers should use the delay in IDD implementation to review compliance

David Ross once told me that nobody at Towergate was “running around with their hair on fire”. It was 2016 and he was talking about dealing with the collapse of Gable.

The temptation to run the “Ross reveals no hair on fire at Towergate” headline was huge but I suspect everyone is thankful I managed

to resist.

The phrase came back to mind when thinking about the consequences of the decision to postpone the implementation date of the Insurance Distribution Directive.

The delay was first suggested just before Christmas. Everyone expected it to be agreed and, sure enough, last month it was.

It made a lot of sense. Bringing in new regulation in such a tight timetable – the rules were supposed to be enacted on 23 February but will now kick in on 1 October – always looked like a recipe for disaster.

As our news analysis (pages 7-9) makes clear, brokers welcome the delay. It gives breathing space to prepare where necessary and to take advice. Biba will have a crucial role to play with its communications.

Brokers were not running around with their hair on fire before the delay was confirmed. It is pleasing that so many were already confident in their levels of compliance. That is proof of the increasing professionalism of the sector. But no one should waste the extra time. Use it wisely to double check processes, systems and controls as come October there won’t be any excuses for failure.