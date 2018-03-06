Opinion: Ann Peel on staying compliant with client money rules

The trouble with client money: One Call’s fine has put the rules back in the spotlight and brokers should be ready for scrutiny, says Ann Peel

The recent cases against One Call Insurance Services and its chief executive have highlighted real and significant consequences for insurance intermediaries that do not follow the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) client money rules.

In the FCA’s view, One Call had failed to handle client money appropriately in the past. Whilst the failures might have been the result of honest mistakes, it has to be said that firms have had ample opportunity to put in place the correct permissions, systems and controls to safeguard other people’s money. The client money rules were brought in by the Financial Services Authority in 2005 and remain virtually unchanged.

So what’s tricky about compliance? When is client money not client money?

Client money is money the firm receives and holds for insurance customers – largely premiums received from the customer or via premium finance arrangements. Refunds and claims payments held by the business pending payment to the customer are also client money.

Brokers must have regulatory permission to hold client money and segregate it from their own funds in a client money trust account. They must set up the type of trust account they wish to operate – statutory or non-statutory – and comply with the relevant rules (CASS 5) designed to protect clients’ money from other creditors in the event of insolvency. Amongst other things, these rules cover the movement of funds into and out of the account and demand that firms carry out regular client money calculations and bank reconciliations.

The story gets more complicated because the client money rules might not apply where the intermediary holds money as an agent of the insurer under a risk transfer agreement. Risk transfer means that the insurer has agreed in writing to bear the risk of money paid by or due to customers going astray.

Getting to grips with the client money rules and understanding risk transfer arrangements are fundamental aspects of FCA compliance

Ann Peel

A risk transfer agreement might be subsumed within pages of insurers’ agency terms and conditions. It must comply with certain FCA requirements, but insurers’ wordings vary.

Most enable brokers to hold money in a type of “insurer trust account” – so firms must safeguard money according to the insurer’s requirements rather than the FCA client money rules. In some cases, where risk transfer covers all their insurance business, intermediaries don’t need permission to handle client money.

Risk transfer agreements may also enable companies to hold insurer money in a statutory or non-statutory trust account alongside client money – known as co-mingling. Then all money within the co-mingled account does fall within the client money rules. Perplexed? You are not alone.

Known problems

The regulator expressed concerns about client money handling back in 2012. However, the measures proposed (under Consultation Paper 12/20) to remedy some of the issues could have introduced further complexities. The industry mulled long and hard over the details but, to the relief of many people, the proposed rule changes were eventually dropped.

But the FCA has since taken steps to explain its expectations, beef up its monitoring and enhance its guidance for auditors.

One Call slipped up by not ring-fencing premiums received from their finance provider and not acting appropriately on warnings from their auditors. It also emerged that they had not properly evaluated their risk transfer agreements. All this put thousands of customers at risk and cost the business dearly.

Ann Peel is technical consultant for Insurance Compliance Services