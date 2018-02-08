Nicky Morgan calls for Brexit position paper for financial services

She argued that the sector is in a “chronic state of uncertainty” and criticised the “inaction” of the government for failing to provide answers.

Nicky Morgan MP, chair of the Treasury Committee, has warned that the clock is ticking for financial services and businesses need answers on the Government’s vision for Brexit.

Her comments follow a letter to her from John Glen MP, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, who insisted that the timing of the publication of detailed position papers must be carefully considered to prevent the UK’s negotiation position being undermined.

Morgan, who launched this year’s Biba manifesto, commented: “The clock is ticking for the financial services industry. As the British Chamber of Commerce said yesterday, businesses need answers urgently on the Government’s vision for Brexit so they can prepare for the future with confidence.

“Many firms will begin to activate their Brexit contingency plans at the end of March, but they’re still none the wiser about the Government’s desired end-state for the sector.”

Direction

Morgan continued: “By publishing a position paper on financial services, the Government could articulate a clear sense of direction and provide some much-needed clarity. Yet, as the Economic Secretary confirms, the Government is refusing to publish such a paper for fear of undermining the UK’s negotiating position.”

Glen stated in his letter to Morgan: “In the first phase of negotiations, it was a pragmatic approach that secured us the announcement of sufficient progress. We must carefully consider the timing of any publications that could be used to undermine the UK’s negotiating position.”

Glen insisted that this approach does not prevent it from representing the interests of the financial services sector in the strongest terms in private discussions with the EU.

However Morgan argued: “Nothing undermines a negotiating position more than not having one.

“Clarity has been provided for numerous other sectors, so the more than one million people employed in financial services will take no comfort in the Government’s inaction.”

She added: “Financial services firms will be seriously concerned at the chronic state of uncertainty. The Government should publish its position paper on the future of financial services immediately.”

