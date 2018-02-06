FCA sets out plans on IDD delay

Regulator follows up on Treasury announcement.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has updated the market on its approach to potential delays to the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD).

In December the European Commission proposed a delay to the application date for IDD from 23 February to 1 October 2018.

The proposal is still under consideration by the European Parliament and European Council.

The suggested move was welcomed by David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association as good news for brokers.

Treasury

Earlier this month the Treasury confirmed it would not bring the IDD into UK law until the outcome of the proposal was known.

The FCA has now clarified that once the IDD becomes UK law it will set out its final rules.