Opinion: David Sparkes on why delaying the Insurance Distribution Directive is a good thing

Delays are not often welcome, but in the case of implementing the Insurance Distribution Directive it’s the best possible outcome, explains David Sparkes

The European Commission’s proposal towards the end of December 2017 to delay the application date of the Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) until 1 October 2018 is very welcome news for insurance brokers and their software houses.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has been one of the parties that have been campaigning heavily on both sides of the English Channel to secure a delay and it is always rewarding to see progress for those efforts.

Readers of the press release from the European Commission may have picked up the subtle, barbed undertones within it, which highlights a lack of real-world understanding of how long it takes to transpose a directive into individual member state law and how late in the day the commission itself was in confirming the technical details in subordinated legislation.

Taking the UK market as an example that is repeated in other EU members states; we finished the year without knowledge of the final arrangements for transposing the directive into UK law and rules. This has meant firms lacked the clarity they needed on what processes and controls changes were necessary and systems developers lacked clarity on what programming changes were required.

Her Majesty’s Treasury has finally confirmed that introducing is to be taken out of the scope of UK law; and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has finally published the third policy statement on rule changes (all 444 pages of it) giving the market just one month to incorporate what is still only ‘near-final’ rules.

To be fair to the FCA, it has had its hands tied whilst awaiting the detail of the more technical regulations covering the Insurance Product Information Document (IPID), Product Oversight and Governance and conduct of business rules for insurance-based investment products. Then there has been subsequent deliberation on whether the IPID needs to contain personalised information or not (the conclusion being ‘not’ – it is okay to refer to another document for the personalised information).

Firms should not be slowing down their preparations, as the delay has to be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers before it can take effect

Be prepared

Firms should not be slowing down their preparations, as the delay has to be agreed by the European Parliament and the Council of Ministers before it can take effect. If the delay is not agreed in time, firms will be held to be in breach of requirements if they are not operationally ready for 23 February.

Getting the proposal through the parliament should be the easy bit (it does align with a request from the parliament to the commission after all); it is getting it in front of parliament amongst the list of planned topics to debate that may be harder.

With 16 member states backing a call to delay both the implementation date and the application date, the Council of Ministers could come back with a proposed amendment to the draft legislation which could slow the approval process down. The council will be aware of the short timeframe available for parliamentary agreement to any amendment, so may, somewhat reluctantly, choose not to go down that route.

For the time being, it is a matter of keeping our eyes open and fingers crossed for the hoped for outcome.

David Sparkes is head of compliance and training at Biba