Arnold Schwarzenegger to front FCA's ad campaign on PPI deadline

The Terminator actor will urge people to make a decision about filing a PPI complaint.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has previously appeared in adverts for Compare The Market, has signed up with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to warn of the incoming deadline for payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.



The advert will use an animatronic model of Schwarzenegger’s head to urge people to make a decision about making a PPI complaint before the deadline on 29 August 2019.



The campaign is being paid for by the eighteen firms including banks, building societies and credit card providers who had the most PPI complaints.

The FCA declined to comment as to how much Schwarzenegger was being paid.

The Sun previously reported that he was being paid £1.5m to front a PPI campaign launching this August.



Deadline

Today’s announcement (29 August), which comes five months after the regulator initially said it would launch a two-year campaign this August, will bring an end to over a decade of complaints about PPI.



The campaign will appear on TV, online and on outdoor advertising across the UK.



Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the FCA said: “Our campaign aims to cut through the noise on PPI. We want to encourage people to decide whether to find out if they had PPI and whether to complain or not.



“Our message, and Arnie’s, is ‘do it now’ and I urge people to make a decision before the deadline on 29 August 2019.”



Process

In addition, the watchdog has established a new dedicated phone line designed to assist customers with their PPI queries.



The FCA has also updated its webpages to give more help to customers in making a decision.



It said that today marked the start of a new basis for complaining about PPI, meaning customers could be entitled to compensation – even if they were not mis-sold.



Firms have also agreed to a number of steps to ensure that the complaints process is as easy as possible for their customers. These include:

providing an option for people to submit their complaint online;

ensuring that complaint forms are as easy to understand as possible and don’t put customers off complaining;

providing support to vulnerable customers who may need extra help to submit complaints;

providing useful and free-to-use PPI checking processes.

Over £27.4bn has been paid out to customers since the FCA introduced rules for complaining about PPI in 2011.

