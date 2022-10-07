UK Broker Awards 2022: Young Broker of the Year

George Abbott has gone from a telematics broker with no insurance experience to an integral member of a start-up that has grown to £3.5m of gross written premium since its 2015 formation

Before MyFirst – which aims to make car insurance quicker, cheaper and simpler for drivers aged 17 to 25 – George was a young driver himself, navigating the complexities of finding a suitable product.

It wasn’t long before he became a founding member of the MyFirst team, building the non-standard department to £750,000 GWP in its first year.

George demonstrated a strong drive to succeed with a niche in a competitive market, developing unique schemes and pricing with insurers to cater for the underserviced sectors of the motor market.

Self-starter

In his first three months in the industry, George showed his hunger to learn, sitting the CII exams at Lambeth College and throwing himself into the AVIVA development zone.

After building a solid understanding of the business foundations, George channelled his education into building relationships with niche insurers and their underwriters. Doing so allowed MyFirst to secure better pricing and products for its customers, enabling it to compete more strongly.

George has proven himself invaluable to MyFirst’s growth, securing a start-up loan from Virgin Active, which allowed the company to build its first website and sell its very first policy.

Once the business was established, George helped the company to secure its first two-person office space. Since then, he has worked in all areas of MyFirst, from customer service and new business to finance and board meetings.

Beyond this, George has networked with insurers to build schemes and attain new products, and has contributed an average of £750,000 GWP in new business each year.

MyFirst said George had also sustained healthy and profitable loss ratios for non-standard insurers and supported new insurers, enabling the company to increase its market share.

Second to none

MyFirst said George had found solutions for customers who had struggled to find cover, due to their unusual occupation, poor claims experience or motoring and non-motoring convictions.

A customer said: “I have used George for the last two years and I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Second to none service.”

Another added: “George is always so polite and professional and always gets me a fantastic deal for my son.”