UK Broker Awards 2022: Personal Lines Broker of the Year

In AllClear’s own words, travel wasn’t the best place to be in 2021. But the business swiftly adapted to the unique challenges of the pandemic and emerged with an incredible high triple-figure year-on-year increase in gross written premiums

UK Broker Awards Introduction Personal Lines Broker of the Year Marketing and Customer Engagement Award Deal of the Year ESG Broker Champion - D&I ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability Young Broker of the Year Digital Broker Award Broker Start-up of the Year Customer Service Award Claims Team of the Year Training Award Schemes Broker of the Year Broker Support Partner of the Year Commercial Lines Broker of the Year Broker Personality of the Year Achievement Award Broker of