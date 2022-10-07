UK Broker Awards 2022: Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

This high-growth independent has withstood significant industry consolidation – and is determined to remain true to its Manchester roots. The past year has been good to this worker bee, with Vista achieving a record 40% for revenue growth and increasing headcount by a fifth. The strong figures follow the impressive organic growth plan Vista has pursued over the past seven years, with no debt and no acquisitions – a strategy it is adamant to continue

Vista has had clear success focussing on its home market of Manchester, where it has carved out a niche specialising in areas such as private equity, risk management and corporate insurance, with designs on bolstering its standout offering.

Its aims for the past year included an improvement in its profit margin, with plans to raise it again by double digits in the long term.

It also streamlined its business into corporate, schemes and speciality, and grew its claims and marketing support teams.

The firm recruited a lawyer to head up a private equity division and develop new markets, and hired an ACII qualified specialist to head up private equity, division that advised on 70 deals in 2021 – its busiest year to date – and currently supports more than 400 clients.

Vista invested significantly in IT, launching a new, customer-friendly website and implementing a company-wide client customer relationship management system to enhance efficiencies for sales pipelines, coordinated marketing campaigns and management information.

The business proudly helped more than 2,000 hospitality and creative clients badly hit by Covid and boasts enviable client retention.

Strong team

Meanwhile, the firm focused on greater technical skills to enhance its service delivery and strengthened its senior management with appointments including head of corporate and chief operating officer.

Vista retained 100% of its staff during 2021, underscoring its resilience to the economic impact of the pandemic.

High-quality

A customer said: “Vista’s level of professionalism, attention to detail and competitive pricing has left our business with a high-quality insurance programme protecting our business with quality insurers… They took a very proactive approach when reviewing our policies. Their knowledge demonstrated that there is a wide choice of insurers available to our industry.”

“Vista’s knowledge, experience and pragmatic approach when working on deals is exactly what we look for in an insurance due diligence adviser.”