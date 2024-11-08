Video Q&A: Hiscox head of private art and private clients Robert Read

Following the High Net Worth Forum, held on the 7th November in London, Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift caught up with sponsor Hiscox’s head of art and private clients Robert Read to discuss the state of the market.

The pair cover emerging trends and risks in the market, including a rise in household fires and how Hiscox differentiates itself at the moment of truth with its claims handling.

Read also talks about the benefits of being such a long-standing and established market force, and how it can help brokers upsell the likes of its Hiscox 606 Home Insurance policy to make sure clients are fully protected and not underinsured.

