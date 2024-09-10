Video Q&A: RSA distribution development director Laura Fox

A year on from the NIG acquisition being announced, Laura Fox, distribution development director at RSA spoke to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about the integration process.

The pair discuss the mutual benefits that have been realised and RSA’s progress in achieving the stated ambition of having ‘one product, one platform and one rating basis’.

Fox also gives an update on the progress the firm has made putting NIG renewals through RSA, and how the first claims have been handled since the transition started.

Finally, Fox talks about lessons learned through the integration process, and what the agency base should look like once RSA onboards all the NIG brokers that previously did not have an RSA agency.

