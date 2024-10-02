Video Q&A: Bravo Networks development director Kevin Westcott

With Broker Expo just over a week away, Bravo Networks development director Kevin Westcott spoke to Jonathan Swift about why data is such a crucial aspect of embedding the right placement strategy for brokers.

The pair discussed how Bravo Networks supports its members to turn data into insight to enable decision-making, and the prospective role digital technology might play for brokers in the next five years.

Westcott also outlined his view on the biggest risks facing brokers in today’s environment and what he was looking forward to at Broker Expo 2024.?

