Video Q&A: Geo Underwriting CEO Jaime Swindle

In the run-up to Broker Expo next week, Geo Underwriting CEO Jaime Swindle spoke to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about why the business has a different look and feel today than in the past.

The pair also discuss Geo’s new specialisms and how these help brokers, as well as what the MGA is doing to stand out and help brokers find solutions for their more complex and special risks.

Swindle also talks about what the future holds for Geo and why brokers should come and visit it on the Ardonagh Advisory stand at Broker Expo.

